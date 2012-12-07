Jenco Media Group Announces New SmartPhone App for Things to Do in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Jenco Media Group, LLC announced today the release of a new mobile app for their "What to do in Boca Raton" website, according to Representative Neil Schnabel. According to Schnabel, it's the perfect complement to http://whattodoinbocaraton.com, offering a mobile solution for those looking around for things to do in Boca Raton.



Says Schnabel; "With more and more people going to smart phones, it only made sense for us to develop an app of this nature to go along with our popular website. We're constantly updating the site with new events from around the city, so the mobile app can keep people abreast of the events in Boca Raton and the surrounding cities, as they come online." The website, one of the popular avenues for businesses and organizations to publicize events in the city, offers a calendar visual of things to do around town for all members of the family as well as photographs of the events themselves. Color coded for easy interpretation, the site, and now the app, is a constantly updated go-to for natives, snow birds and visitors, alike, says Schnabel.



"We've grown from basically a bulletin board announcing events to a full-fledged website, offering all the details on events, photos, and even articles about featured events. Now, to be introducing the app, we are nothing but proud of the advances we've seen." Schnabel is enthusiastic about Boca Raton, saying, "This city has so much going on every day of the week, it just needed a venue to showcase events with all the details. It's especially great for newcomers to the city to use, as they may not know what all is going on or where things are located. From restaurant events to celebrity appearances, we cover it all. We try to make it as easy as possible for businesses, non-profits and organizations to publish their events and have better turn outs. We have an easy to fill out form on the website to allow individuals to submit an event."



"Our website and smart phone app are excellent resources for anyone who wants to plan their weekends ahead of time," says Schnabel. "The site has just about any and all festivals for churches and local cities in the area. If a festival doesn't list with us, they're missing out on a huge audience. For those too busy to visit the website on a regular basis, we also have email notification service so that you are notified whenever a new event listing is placed. Businesses can also advertise on the various pages, taking advantage of the exposure on the more popular event pages. It's a win-win situation for everyone involved."



About Jenco Media Group, LLC

Jenco Media Group is the web design and marketing company behind http://whattodoinbocaraton.com, a localized site that covers local events in and around Boca Raton, FL.