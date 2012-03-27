JeniLou Cupcakes Helps Make Weddings Extra Special With Gorgeous and Delicious Cupcake Displays

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- For years, Jenifer Brereton and Louise Duffy baked countless cakes for their children, family and friends. Their delicious and beautifully-decorated cakes and cupcakes were always such a huge hit and they received so many compliments from everyone, the ladies eventually decided to go into business for themselves.



Three years ago, the two friends—who grew up together and went to the same schools—decided to take their passion for baking and turn it into a business they could do together. The West Sussex pair opened JeniLou Cupcakes, and since then Jenifer and Louise have stayed incredibly busy baking a wide variety of gorgeous wedding cupcakes for happy couples all across the UK.



For couples looking for wedding cupcakes UK based JeniLou Cupcakes specialises in tiers of elegant cupcakes that not only look incredible, but also taste amazing. The displays of mouth-watering cupcakes offer a fun and festive way for couples to help personalize their special day.



Each batch of cupcakes is made to order and can be iced and decorated to match any color scheme the bride and groom desire. Jenifer and Louise add special touches like handmade decorations and flowers to each cupcake, which are all carefully decorated at their wedding cupcakes West Sussex bakery.



Because they understand that what goes on the inside of a cupcake is just as important as what is on the outside, Jenifer and Louise always use only the freshest ingredients to make each and every one of their cupcake creations. Free range eggs are mixed into every batch, and local produce and fair trade products are used as much as possible.



“From the first consultation we will find out all that we can from you to make sure that we do our very best to produce exactly what you want for your wedding or civil ceremony,” Jenifer and Louise wrote on their website, adding that customers are welcome to contact them for a free, no-obligation chat and consultation where the two will talk through the client’s ideas and offer some delicious cupcake samples.



“Cupcakes are so much easier than a traditional wedding cake. They look and taste wonderful, and are sure to be a real talking point with your guests!”



Visitors to the website can enjoy a slideshow of some of the many cupcake displays Jenifer and Louise have created over the years, as well as read through testimonials from delighted customers.



About JeniLou Cupcakes

