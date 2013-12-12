Jenkins Business Forms Launches Online Store

Land O Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Jenkins Business Forms, one of the largest printers of multi-part carbonless business forms, is proud to announce the launch of their redesigned eCommerce store. The new website offers customers more form choices and an easier process to customize their form’s design.



Wayne Wilson, owner of Jenkins Business Forms, touted some of the site’s new features while showing it off to employees and business partners. “This new site allows us to offer our customers a much better ordering experience from the time they hit our homepage to the time they checkout. We’ve streamlined the whole process and simplified the customization process so it only takes a few minutes to find the form they’re looking for and customizing it to fit their unique needs.”



New features added to the site include improved navigation to making finding the right form easy, a redesigned item page with customization options laid out in a neat and orderly fashion, a “My Account” area where customers can look up past order history and a new blog featuring articles written by the company’s staff.



Carbonless forms have long been a staple of many service businesses such as florists, landscapers, jewelers and pest control companies due to their low cost, ease of use and familiarity. From simple sales slips and delivery records, to rental agreements and work orders, Jenkins Business Forms offers pre designed forms that can be customized with a company’s name, address, phone number and other information that varies by form.



To view the wide selection of carbonless business forms available from Jenkins Business Forms and to check out the company’s new website, visit Jenkins Business Forms.