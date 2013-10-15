Jenkins Business Group Announces Online Store

Land O Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- If you run a business, you know how important it is to have the correct forms that will help you maintain proper records and keep your business operating smoothly. To run most efficiently – and profitably – businesses often require different types of forms that are designed specifically to their unique industry and needs. Now, businesses of all types can find the forms they need at Jenkins Business Group’s new online store, located at www.jenkinsbusinssgroup.com. The new site was developed to make ordering easy and features the company’s full line of business forms and advertising specialties.



Jenkins Business Group offers hundreds of products, including estimate, proposal and invoicing forms for all types of businesses and industries, including pest control, HVAC, janitorial and remodeling services forms; veterinarian, pharmacy and locksmith forms; motorcycle, RV, marine and campground forms; and many other forms designed for specific business types, in addition to general repair orders, sales books and forms, guest checks and invoices suitable for any business. All forms and invoices are designed to meet industry standards to make running a business less stressful and help you ensure your business remains profitable and competitive.



Jenkins also offers an array of advertising products, including flags and pennants, tags, signs and even pens featuring your business’ name or logo.



Ordering online is easy; forms are indexed by product and by category to make selection simple. If you do need help in placing an order or selecting the forms you need, Jenkins Business Group customer representatives are on hand to help you with every step of the process, either by email or by calling Jenkins’ toll-free number, 800-851-4424.



Jenkins Business Group is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive selection of business forms and advertising products at the most competitive prices. In addition their new, easy-to-use online ordering system, Jenkins customer service representatives are available by email or telephone to help ensure every customer finds the forms he or she needs to keep business on track. To learn more about Jenkins Business Group and to see the company’s complete line of products, visit the new site at http://www.jenkinsbusinessgroup.com/.