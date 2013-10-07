Jenny Martell Photography Introduces Soul Moving Images for Weddings

Flower Mound, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Now an approximate $4 billion dollar a year industry, photography is considered one of the top services related to weddings. Says Eddie of Jenny Martell Photography, "Brides cannot take the risk of not having tangible memories of their big day, therefore, careful selection of a photographer is important."



With Dallas Photographer packages easily exceeding $10,000 for a single wedding, brides are growing increasingly particular about the types of shots they expect from their Dallas wedding photographer, says the spokesman from Jenny Martell Photography. Eddie goes on to say, "In the past, some brides were swayed by sale prices and companies who reported they shot over 300 weddings a year. But what experience has shown brides is that if you hate your pictures, it was no bargain. Furthermore, any company shooting 300 plus weddings a years is farming out their work to assistants, and probably shooting the same shots over and over again. There's nothing left to the imagination."



Instead, Jenny Martell Photography as one of the top Dallas Wedding photographers, aims to do things a bit differently. Says Eddie, "We don't want to just capture the moment. We want to create images that move your soul. While we feel our portfolio speaks for itself, there's more to base your decision on than just a great gallery." He goes on to say there should be a connection between the bride and the photographers. "On the actual wedding day, you'll likely spend more time with the photographers than you do with the groom, so it's important you get along well."



Dull wedding poses are something Jenny Martell Photographer shies away from, even if that seems like what the bride wants. "Our photographs offer a unique flair that will excite the bride and her family. No more cliched poses and prim expressions, we break all the rules to capture the remarkable individualism of the bride and groom, the love and joy that they share, and the beauty of their union in marriage."



The photographers state, "We love to find the beauty in chaos and illustrate just how extraordinary a shared moment in time can be. Our goal is to capture the bride and groom's story and the journey they have traveled as a couple. We take the time to establish a relationship and learn about the personalities and tastes, what you love in each other, and what drew you together."



About Jenny Martell Photography

Jenny and Eddie are a husband-and-wife photography team passionate about uncovering the unique bond that each couple shares; the creative spark that makes their relationship one-of-a-kind. The couple opened their Dallas photography studio in 2004 and have been part of an amazing transformation in the wedding industry. Today, theirs is considered one of the most creative, unique, and inspiring wedding photography studios in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Jenny and Eddie also have been commissioned for weddings in England, St. Lucia, Bermuda, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rica, and across the U.S.