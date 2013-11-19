JerkySpot.com Offers Free Shipping for the Holidays on All Beef Jerky Orders

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- JerkySpot.com, one of the Internet’s top beef and venison jerky retailers, recently announced its decision to offer free shipping for the holidays on all beef jerky orders. The new change, which takes effect today, will allow users to try premium beef jerky brands—such as Golden Valley Natural, Braaitime, and Black Label Beef Jerky—at a lower cost.



At this time, JerkySpot.com is best known for its jerky sampler packs. Customers have the ability to create customized beef jerky gift bags. JerkySpot.com stocks a number of jerky types—including beef, chicken, elk, turkey, and low sodium jerky—in an assortment of delicious flavors. JerkySpot.com also creates pre-packaged beef jerky samplers that clients can purchase, as well.



In addition to personalized jerky selections, JerkySpot.com also provides customers with the option of joining its “Jerky of the Month” club. For a low cost each month, jerky fans can have three three-ounce bags of jerky delivered to their residences. JerkySpot.com’s testers taste every product that is shipped to members, ensuring customer satisfaction.



JerkySpot.com always strives to maintain the happiness of its patrons. In addition to providing prompt responses to all questions and concerns, the company has flexible refund and shipping policies.



Many people who have used JerkySpot.com’s services have shared positive reviews of the company.



“I was very impressed with the wide variety of jerky that JerkySpot.com offered,” wrote David B. “Purchasing was very easy and the site was simple to navigate. I look forward to enjoying yummy beef jerky from these jerky connoisseurs for years to come.”



“JerkySpot.com has great service—you can not go wrong shopping here,” noted another client. “The prices on these items were better than Amazon.”



Individuals interested in learning more about JerkySpot.com and its promotion can visit the company’s website for more information. JerkySpot.com can be contacted via its online form and welcomes all questions and comments from its customers.



About JerkySpot.com

JerkySpot.com is the easiest place to buy the best beef jerky brands like Jeff's Famous, Golden Valley Organic, Buffalo Bills, Black Label Liquor Jerky and Carnivore Candy at discount prices under one roof. It prides itself on customer satisfaction and giving customers the ability to select from different varieties of beef jerky. For more information, please visit http://jerkyspot.com