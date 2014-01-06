Jermaine Chandra Recently Covered Wedding Shoot of a Couple from Germany

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The London-based wedding and lifestyle photographer, Jermaine Chandra has recently covered a wedding shoot of a couple from Germany. He captured the best of moments of the couple’s life between pre-wedding, civil wedding and the reception.



According to Kabi, the groom of this shoot, “The entire experience of working with Jermaine is fantastic. I am just amazed with the superb ideas he came with. I was not sure about the outcome thought, but what the final result made me fan of this guy.”



The civil wedding and reception of this event was conducted during end-October 2013. Jermaine has posted his favorite snaps from the event on his blog so that prospective clients can have a look at his impressive work.



“I have done many photo shoots, but this one with Nilu (the bride) and Kabi was special. I agreed to pose for my ideas and I love the result. I have put some of my favorite snaps from the event on my blog so that you all can check. I am sure that you all will love it.”



Jermaine also informed that he has some excellent plans forthcoming or his works. He already has several assignments in 2014 and plans to make each one special with his exclusive photo shoots.



“Jermaine’s work is not just photography, but imaginative and descriptive images that tell a story. He is very well-mannered and I would love to have him shoot other important events in my life”, says Savitha, a client whose wedding shoot Jermaine covered.



In 2014, Jermaine will shoot many national and international wedding along with other lifestyle events. According to him, all his latest works will be posted on his blog.



About Jermaine Chandra

Jermaine Chandra photographer is based in the UK (London). He works for both national and international assignments. Some of his specialties include Asian, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Tamil and Christian wedding photography. For more information, visit http://www.jermainechandra.com/.