Jerome Karam, an Attorney in Houston, Has Completed the Buyout and Remodeling of Friendswood Fitness

Thanks to the hard work of Jerome Karam and his associates, the facility now has brand new and state-of-the-art amenities that are ideal for elite athletes to use for their training.



Since the day it opened for business, Friendswood Fitness has earned a well-deserved reputation as the number one place for athletics and performance. The facility features a variety of classes that are taught by Elite Trainers. From people who are just getting into exercising and need a lot of help learning how to use the equipment, to more experienced athletes who are looking for a top-notch workout, Friendswood Fitness has something for everybody.



Attorney Jerome Karam recognized that the family-owned fitness center has a lot to offer its members. He also realized that some of the equipment was getting old and worn out. That is why he arranged for the facility and its amenities to be upgraded. Karam wanted to be sure that everyone who comes to Friendswood Fitness has access to the latest in cardiovascular and weight training equipment.



“At Friendswood Fitness we take a personalized approach to help you with all your exercise, fitness and health needs,” an article on the fitness center’s website noted, adding that before anyone starts a workout program, the facility schedules a one-on-one meeting to evaluate the person’s strengths and weaknesses, and to develop the most beneficial workout routine to match his or her specific goals.



“We combine exercise, nutrition and healthy lifestyle practices so you can improve all aspects of your physical and mental well-being.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Jerome Karam and his recent buyout and remodel of Friendswood Fitness is welcome to visit his blog; there, they can also view photos of the facility. Those who want to find out more about Friendswood Fitness can check out the facility’s user-friendly website, which includes information about membership, classes and the knowledgeable and friendly team of people who work there.



