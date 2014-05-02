Jerome Karam, Friendswood Fitness Celebrates One Year of Renovation by Adding New Classes

Friendswood, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Attorney Jerome Karam, a personal injury lawyer that invests in commercial real estate, based in the Houston suburb of Friendswood, has announced that Friendswood Fitness is adding several new classes to its already wide array of workouts. The announcement comes one year after Karam purchased the family-owned workout facility and oversaw its complete remodel.



The new classes mark the latest step in the concerted effort spearheaded by Jerome Karam Lawyer and his associates to bring a world-class workout experience for the people in the greater Friendswood area; a process that began with giving the venue a total makeover that included the replacement of worn, tired equipment.



Since the fruits of Karam’s dedicated effort were revealed to the public last year, Friendswood Fitness has built a sterling reputation as being a top-flight facility for novices and experienced athletes alike to improve, refine, and maintain their shape, performance, and endurance. The facility offers a host of challenging classes taught by Elite Trainers, all of which strive to bring out the best in the people in a manner that is positive and encouraging. The new classes that are being offered will give the people of Friendswood an even greater level of flexibility to meet their fitness needs.



One of the newer programs being offered at Friendswood Fitness is Beast Mode Crossfit; a core strength and conditioning program that combines elements of track & field, weightlifting, gymnastics, and strongman into one short, intense daily workout. The goal of this program is to teach functional movement patterns or movements that coincide with the type of activities that people routinely do in their everyday life. These movements include pushing and pulling, squatting, throwing, carrying, and more.



Additionally, Friendswood Fitness is dedicated to giving something back to the community’s heroes, as it offers a membership discount to military members, firefighters, and law enforcement offers. “It is truly exciting to be able to give back to those who risk their lives so that we can be safe,” Jerome Karam sates. “The discount is an ideal reflection of the kind of spirit that drives Friendswood Fitness. We also offer a Saturday afternoon class for “Special Friends” that we workout the kids for about an hour at no charge the family and then treat them for food. At the end of the day, we’re part of the community, and we want to do our part to make Friendswood the best it can be.”



Those that wish to find out more information about Friendswood Fitness are welcome to visit the venue’s user-friendly website at http://www.friendswoodfitness.net/. There, visitors will be able to find a wealth of information about the company, including membership information, program sign-ups, and bios about the friendly and knowledgeable team of Trainers. Friendswood Fitness also offers free child care, kids fitness programs, body diagnostics, yoga, kickboxing, TRX training, and more.



About Jerome Karam

Jerome Karam is a practicing personal injury lawyer who invests in commercial real estate and whose firm, The Law Office of Jerome Karam, is based in the southeastern Houston suburb of Friendswood, Texas. Karam has built a well-respected reputation for overseeing the redevelopment of several outdated shopping centers, office buildings and condominiums in and around the Texas and Louisiana area, working with the communities to keep them exciting and vibrant.



For more information about Fitness Classes in Friendswood Fitness or Jerome Karam’s Law Firm, please email to info@jeromekaram.com.