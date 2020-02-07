Jerry Kelly Kicks off 2020 with Team Bonding Event

Saint Peters, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- SAINT PETERS, MO—Kickoffs are a big part of company business, especially at the start of a new year. And Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning is no different. Last month, the HVAC giant held its annual kickoff meeting, but with a different—much sweeter— twist. The heating and cooling company decided to ditch the annual breakfast, awards ceremony and speeches and substitute it with some tasty team building fun.



Instead of regular lectures that announce 2020 goals and speeches that outline the best ways to provide furnace repair in St. Charles County, the company decided a session of cake baking would be more memorable. So, that's just what Jerry Kelly did to help strengthen team unity.



The HVAC company brought in local cake and cookie decorating expert, Sweetology, to share tips and tricks about dessert decorating. Next, each employee was given a cake to decorate. Sweetology chose a favorite cake from each table of employees and then the employees voted for the overall winner!



Jerry Kelly Marketing Director, Bethany DeLaurencio said, "We wanted to make gratitude a theme this year—and what better way to let employees know they are appreciated than with cake! We brought in local bakery, Sweetology, to surprise our employees and conducted a team building session based entirely around cake decorating. We were seriously surprised by the talent some of our guys had! It was a ton of fun and the spouses and kids were super surprised and grateful when those cakes arrived home later that day."



