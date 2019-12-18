Jerry Kelly Offers Cozy Tips for Entertaining This Season

Saint Peters, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- SAINT PETERS, MO—There is no denying it: The holiday season is certainly in full swing. And St. Peters residents are knee-deep in baking, decorating, wrapping and trying their best to stay warm as the temperatures dip. As a gentle reminder, Jerry Kelly wants customers to know its techs are available 24/7 for heat pump repairs in West County, MO, during the holiday season should any last-minute emergencies arise. But most of all, the HVAC company would like to take this opportunity to provide customers with its own special gift—cozy tips for a safe and warm holiday party season!



Follow these six tips for the perfect holiday soiree:



1. Clear the vents.

Blocked vents lead to poor airflow and result in chilly rooms. To get the best heat flow possible, keep wrapping paper, boxes and bows far from those intake vents.



2. Leave decorations off the thermostat.

Decorations placed on thermostats make it difficult to gauge actual room temperature and throw off the balance of the room's heat. Save those holiday ribbons and bows for the tree.



3. Change filters.

One of the best things homeowners can do for efficient indoor comfort is to change the filters. Fresh filters help heating units run at top efficiency—and save homeowners money by not working overtime.



4. Ask holiday guests to use the back door.

Homeowners who entertain a great deal can save energy by asking guests to enter their homes from the garage or back door. During cocktail parties, doors are opening and closing quite often. Seal in the heat by having friends enter away from the party area.



5. Be careful with candles and heaters.

Keep flammable items such as wrapping paper and boxes far away from heaters and holiday candles.



6. Be prepared before the party!

Call Jerry Kelly today for pre-party heating maintenance. An HVAC checkup before all of the holiday festivities should be a no-brainer and will keep things toasty warm and in perfect working condition. Avoid holiday heating mishaps with premier service from Jerry Kelly!



Get a FREE FURNACE!

As a final gift to its customers, Jerry Kelly is keeping residents of St. Charles and nearby warm by offering a FREE FURNACE. It's true! Purchase a new 13 SEER GSX13 Emerald Air Conditioner & Coil—now through Feb. 29—and you'll receive a GMS80 Emerald Gas furnace for free.



