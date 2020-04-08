Jerry Kelly Offers Healthy, Clean Tips for Indoor Living

Saint Peters, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- During these challenging days, Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning is doing its part to help residents in the Saint Peters community cope with the new normal. When possible, the HVAC giant is still available for heat pump installations in St. Charles County, MO, as well as other emergency repairs.



Of course, the company wants to help customers in any way possible right now. To assist homeowners in staying safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, Jerry Kelly is offering suggestions for improved indoor air. Keep indoor air at top quality with these tips:



- Change air filters. For healthier indoor air and better HVAC efficiency, change those filters regularly.



- Check on insulation. Outdated insulation should be updated and will improve home comfort and HVAC efficiency.



- Inspect ductwork. Holes or leaks in ductwork cause a system to work harder and send dirty air indoors. Check to see if anything needs to be sealed.



- Get an IAQ checkup from Jerry Kelly. A regular checkup will protect home airflow and keep it clean and fresh.



Stay Busy With Earth Day Celebrating, Too

Keeping indoor air and space clean is essential. But homeowners shouldn't stop there. Extend that healthy indoor living to the outdoors, too, by helping celebrate Earth Day on April 22. Here are five steps residents can take to help Mother Earth:



- Walk or ride a bike when possible to cut back on car emissions.



- Recycle paper and plastic products



- Pick up litter or trash while on a walk.



- Plant a tree.



- -Stop using plastic water bottles.



As the company navigates these challenging times along with the rest of the country, Jerry Kelly remains committed to providing customers with the very best service in the Saint Peters area. From heat pump repairs in St. Charles County to simple annual maintenance, the company is always just a phone call away.



About Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning

For over 40 years, Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning has focused on providing residents in St. Charles and nearby communities with ideal indoor comfort solutions. From heat pump installations in St. Charles County, MO, to cooling maintenance in Saint Peters, this high-quality residential and commercial HVAC provider prioritizes satisfaction in everything it does and stands behind its workmanship 100 percent. Using its experience and knowledge of all things heating, cooling and indoor air quality, Jerry Kelly always provides top quality service to "simply make it work."