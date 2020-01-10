Jerry Kelly Offers Seasonal Tips for 2020

Saint Peters, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- SAINT PETERS, MO—Jerry Kelly wants its customers to start the new year off on the right foot. And what better way to accomplish this than with some annual reminders? This month, the HVAC company has compiled a list of simple tips to say goodbye to unwanted heat pump repairs in St. Charles County, MO, and hello to perfect indoor living in 2020.



To obtain perfect indoor comfort throughout each and every season, Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning recommends the following seasonal tips:



Winter

- Call for a heating tune-up.

- Change filters.

- Reprogram thermostats in the house.

- Do a visual furnace inspection of the furnace. Be sure there is a three-foot clearance around the entire unit.



Spring

- Replace air filters.

- Change batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

- Clear debris from the outside AC unit.

- Call for an AC tune-up!



Summer

- Get ductwork cleaned.

- Change filters.

- Block out heat with proper window treatments.

- Clean vents.

- Call Jerry Kelly for a summer checkup!



Fall

- Get condensate drain lines cleaned.

- Be sure thermostats are calibrated properly.

- Cover outdoor AC units with a waterproof cover.

- Reseal or caulk windows

- Schedule a fall checkup with Jerry Kelly!



Homeowners with questions regarding any of these tips are encouraged to call the pros at Jerry Kelly for more information!



About Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning

For over 40 years, Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning has focused on providing residents in St. Charles and nearby communities with ideal indoor comfort solutions. From heat pump repairs in West County, MO, to cooling maintenance in Saint Peters, this high-quality residential and commercial HVAC provider prioritizes satisfaction in everything it does and stands behind its workmanship 100 percent. Using its experience and knowledge of all things heating, cooling and indoor air quality, Jerry Kelly always provides top quality service to "simply make it work."