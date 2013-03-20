Jerry's Antiques and Estates Launches Estate Sale Campaign

Montclair, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Approximately 2.1 million baby boomers currently have their home on the market as they wish to downsize. Selling off these items helps to smooth the transition from one home to another. "The right estate sale company in NJ ensures each client receives top dollar for their unwanted items," Jerry Del-Tufo, owner of Jerry's Antiques and Estates, explains.



"Clients throw things away, believing they are of no value. Often, these items will bring in money at an estate sale. Outdated clothing remains popular with vintage stores, souvenirs may be worth thousands of dollars and collectibles bring in a great deal especially when clients don't understand what they have," Jerry Del-Tufo states. "The appraisers at Jerry's Antiques and Estates know what to keep and what to dispose of. When unsure of an item's value, the appraisers call on a team of specialists and experts to determine the value of the item."



Jerry's Antiques and Estates advertises estate sales NJ using traditional methods. Many estate sale companies NJ maintain a database of potential buyers. "Having access to this database helps the estate sale staff find the right buyer for each item so the client receives full value for the sale," Mr. Del-Tufo continues.



During the sale, staff bring in tables, table coverings, lighting, display cases and more to ensure items are presented in a favorable setting. Experienced workers attend the sale, interact with customers and handle all tasks associated with the sale. The client does nothing, but show up to collect his or her share of the proceeds.



"First, provide the finest in professional estate sale and estate liquidation services in New Jersey, Connecticut and New York to ensure each liquidation or sale produces the highest yield possible. The second goal continues to be to assist homeowners, attorneys and realtors in maximizing revenue from a sale of personal property assets, consistent with acceptable costs," Mr. Del-Tufo declares.



"This is one task the average person shouldn't take on alone. With our vast experience in antiques and estate sales, we strive to get the highest price for each item sold. Although these items may have no sentimental value, many have market value and this is what the staff focuses on and works to obtain," Mr. Del-Tufo declares.



