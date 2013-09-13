Jervis B Webb a Trilogiq USA Strategic Partner to Participate at October 10 Solutions EXPO

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Jervis B. Webb Company is a strategic partner with Trilogiq USA and will be participating in the 2nd Solutions Expo on October 10th. The Jervis B. Webb Company provides innovative material handling solutions that have become the gold standard in the industry. From design and engineering to manufacturing and installation, The Jervis B Webb global team of experienced engineers works with leaders to create flexible material handling systems that meet industry needs. Jervis Webb’s diversified line of products include conveyor systems, baggage handling system, automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) that increase productivity and lower operating costs helping companies meet their bottom line.



Luman Temby, Director of Operations for Trilogiq USA, commented, “Our strategic partners like Jervis B. Webb allow Trilogiq USA to deliver the holistic and comprehensive integrated solutions required by material handling clients throughout North America. We take pride in being able to partner with our customers on those problems and identifying the right solution, even when it is outside of our core modular material handling products. As we developed this focus, customers went from asking for a recommendation to asking us for implementation support, so we developed partner relationships with Jervis Webb, and other partners, to deliver the best.”



Bruce R. Buscher, Vice President Sales, noted, “Jervis B. Webb Company is a global company that designs, engineers, installs and supports integrated material handling systems. We are a proud strategic partner with Trilogiq USA and delighted to participate in the 2013 Solutions EXPO. Trilogiq USA and Jervis Webb have implemented many Lean assembly and line side delivery systems throughout North America to a variety of industries. Working together, customers have seen significant cost savings, as well as a simplified more efficient process.”



Temby added, “As with most successful partnerships, the impetus is value for the end customer and the partnership’s foundation is mutual culture and trust. As the arc of our philosophy and capabilities has developed into working with customers to analyze problems and provide solutions, we have found companies that offer the best product in their category and connect with our culture. Working with our partner companies has built our trust in their capabilities and service, while illustrating how we can provide the best full service solution to our customers.”



This event is already overbooked; immediate reservations must be made at: http://info.trilogiqusa.com/register-today-to-attend-trilogiqs-solution-expo--open-house.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. The company, based in Livonia, Michigan, developed new methods and new applications. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wider scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



Recently Trilogiq USA was awarded the first-ever Partner Achievement Award from Seegrid, the maker of robotic industrial trucks also known as flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430