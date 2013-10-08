Jesse East Personal Real Estate Corporation Hosts a Family Fun Event for Clients

Kelowna, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- On October 11, 2013, McMillian Farms, one of Kelowna's top attractions for families each fall, will be closed to the public from 4pm to 6pm as the farm is hosting a special event hosted by Kelowna Realtor Jesse East. Every year, Jesse looks for ways to show appreciation for his clients while allowing them to experience this beautiful community he and they call home. McMillian Farms is located at 3690 Berard Rd, Kelowna, BC Canada V1W 4A9.



"Without my clients, I wouldn't be where I am today and I remember that at all times. This afternoon of fall family fun at the McMillian property allows me to say thank you to them for believing in me and asking me to help them buy or sell their home or residence. With many realtors to select from, I'm honored to have been chosen to help each client with this major financial move," Jesse East (http:// jesseeast.com/) declares.



Activities scheduled throughout the event include hayrides, a corn maze, a sling shot, pumpkin patch, a petting farm and more. All who attend receive hot dogs made by Mary, Jesse East's client care coordinator, hot drinks and lots of Halloween candy. Everything McMillian Farm has become known for will be available that day for guests along with much more. Take advantage of the hay ride to see the 110 acre farm or visit the pygmy goats, horses, cattle and other animals at the petting zoo.



"We're really looking forward to having fun with our clients and their kids and look forward to this event every year. We are pleased to partner with McMillian Farms to offer an afternoon of fun for all who attend. I would personally like to thank every client I have worked with in my career and this is a great way to do so as McMillian Farm is known for their hospitality and family friendly environment. Please visit my website, http://www.jesseeast.com/category/a-jesse-listings/, to learn more about how we can be of help to you," Jesse explains.



About Jesse East Personal Real Estate Corporation

Jesse East, one of Kelowna's top selling residential real estate professionals, comes from a small town in Northern Manitoba where trust and relationships remain of great importance and he brings what he learned from small town living to each real estate transaction he conducts. Drawn to the real estate industry through his parents' work in this field, Mr. East carries on the family tradition and understands that buying the right home isn't always a quick or easy process and the same is true of selling a home. He strives to assist each customer through the process, without pressuring clients for a quick transaction. A perennial sales award winner and customer service favorite among his clients, Jessie firmly believes in giving back through community involvement.