Jesse Hughes (Boots Electric), Leader of Eagles of Death Metal Becomes an Ordained Minister with the Universal Life Church

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men and woman from throughout the world as real faith based ministers. They are the only Universal Life Church who can do so. For the most part they ordain everyday people, but every once in awhile someone comes a long such as an ex-president, actor, actress, ex-judge or a celebrity of some sort. Yesterday, December 6th, 2012 the Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordained Jesse Hughes, also known as The Devil or Boots Electric. A musician and songwriter, Hughes is the leader of the group Eagles of Death Metal, based out of Los Angeles, CA.



At age 7, Hughes' mother, Jo Ellen, moved him to Palm Desert, California. In high school, he became friends with Josh Homme (later of Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age). They became good friends after Homme stopped a bully from picking on Hughes. Hughes graduated from the Greenville Technical College with a degree in journalism and worked as the manager of a video depot in Palm Desert for several years.



Hughes and Homme formed Eagles of Death Metal in 1998. Hughes credits Homme with saving his life, claiming that during the recording of the second Eagles of Death Metal album Death By Sexy, he fell into serious drug addiction and that Homme not only drove him to rehabilitation, but paid for it as well.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com