Jessie Terry with Ebenezer and Friends

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2023 -- Why wait until you're an adult to learn the necessary skills you need to be an effective leader?

Meet Miss Jessie Terry!



Jessie is the author and illustrator of 21 new children's books and creator of "Ebenezer 's Journey," a 52- week curriculum course designed for elementary aged children that teach character development and Leadership skills.



This young entrepreneur is a freelance artist and international traveler, model, and hails as the reigning National American Miss Arkansas 2022.



Jessie is a certified Maxwell leadership speaker and coach and is certified in women's self-defense as an instructor.



Her mission in life is to "knock out boredom and bring back the power of imagination to children… Jessie with her friends on Ebenezer's Journey" will do just that, delivering inspiring value to children on a ceaseless journey to be a catalyst for the transformation of others.



On May 25th tune in to "The Leader's Edge" at 11 am PST to hear Jessie Terry share her journey with the Ebenezer and Friends on the Voice America Talk Radio Network Business Channel.



www.voiceamerica.com/episode/145117/childrens-antidote-to-boredom-how-one-monster-changed-the-world



About Ernelita Dacumos and Steve Steele

Ernelita also known as Ernie, is an Independent Certified Coach, Facilitator, Trainer, and Speaker with the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team. She has been thriving in the Healthcare Industry for over 10 years while fulfilling her purpose of motivating, teaching, and empowering young leaders to see their full potential. Personal Growth is where her passion is as she has gone through the journey herself. Ernie was a "shy introvert" turned into a "confident introvert". From the woman who used to stutter when speaking in front of others to the woman who now facilitates masterminds, workshops, and speaks in front of an audience. A woman who used to have a victim mentality to now having a can-do attitude. A woman who had always been too hard of herself, characterized as a perfectionist, overachiever, and with high expectations. To the gentle, self-loving, action taker, and learn as she goes attitude. She is an enthusiast when it comes to confidence and had worked on becoming a confidence mentor for her community and the people around her. Ernie's goal is to broaden her ability to help others. As she saw first-hand that personal growth must be intentional yet not always available to others. She is dedicating her life's work into creating a safe environment while educating, empowering, and spreading the knowledge about Personal Development. On top of personal growth, Ernie's leadership skills were heightened upon going through the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team program. Ernie thrives to add value to people by showing them that continuous growth is possible, if you are willing to put in the work for it.



As an Executive Director of The John Maxwell Team, Steve is certified to facilitate, speak, train and coach individuals and groups in the areas of leadership development, professional skills, and personal growth. Trained and mentored by John Maxwell and mentors of his world-class faculty, Steve is equipped with the tools, resources, and experience to help you and your team improve your productivity, performance, and profitability. Whether you are looking for a facilitator for group workshops, corporate training in leadership, speaking, sales, or coaching skills for your leaders, or a speaker for your next event, Steve has access to exclusive content that is only available through a certified Executive Director of the John Maxwell Team to help you reach your goals and objectives. Steve brings a rich and varied background that adds depth to his Leadership expertise—including 25 years of leadership in non-profit organizations transitioning to over 23 years leadership expertise in the corporate environment. Steve is a native-born Texan and lives in Ft. Worth since 1980. Steve holds a Double Major degree from Baptist Bible College in Music Performing Arts and in Biblical Theology. He earned his EXMBA from Colorado Tech University and hails 2 business certifications in Executive Management and Business Administration. Steve is an influential and seasoned facilitator on such subjects as Leadership Development, Personal Growth, and Individual and Group Coaching. He motivates, inspires and adds value to leaders that will in turn multiply value to others. He is a catalyst for the transformation of other leaders to change and influence the world around them. On behalf of John Maxwell, Steve brings his World Class team building and leadership strategies to Corporations, Businesses, Churches, non-profit organizations as well as personal and group coaching. Through all these activities, Steve maintains a lifeline to his audience, clients and associates with the goal to reach their fullest potential and thrive-both in leadership growth and life.



