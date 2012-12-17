Jesus' Simple Plan to Change the World: Author Doug Olsen Prophesises a Powerful New Society.

Pawtucket, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- With modern society suffering its fair share of problems, many are losing hope in its future. However, in his new book, author Doug Olsen reminds the world that Jesus’ plan has been positive from the very beginning.



In ‘Jesus’ Simple Plan to Change the World’, Olsen shares this plan and imparts hope to prove that the world can be great once again.



Synopsis:



Doug Olsen has prophesied a new world society that is advanced, prosperous, where the people are astonishingly healthy and joyful, but where their money has disappeared and there are no longer any governments or organized religions. And he claims that the source of his predictions is Jesus the Messiah, who will be the single source ruler of the entire world.



As the author explains, many are afraid of the future.



“The world financial system is collapsing and people are afraid of end of world prophesies. This book shows the way of hope and gives a prophesy for a new peaceful and prosperous world that has been God’s intention from the beginning of time,” says Olsen, who has extensive experience as a lay preacher.



He continues, “It is time to stop being afraid and believe in a good future.”



Believing his book to be as powerful as God’s word itself, Olsen encourages everyone to absorb its information and quash any negative feelings that previously prevented their full happiness.



“Ultimately, the content of my book is nothing new. However, what it does is to compile God’s word into one place, making it easily accessible to the masses,” he adds.



Since its launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



”Olsen's new book is amazingly convergent with the secular view in Charles Eisenstein's Sacred Economics. Olsen comes to similar conclusions but from his Christic orientation. Both books describe the transition now underway from a failing money system, a way which defies nature's laws, and predicts an evolution of our attitudes and habits into alignment with the new world. Olsen's book reads fast and makes it very interesting and revealing to see the parallel of these two ideologies,” says Griggs Irving, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Critics also praise Olsen for the service he is doing to society and its possible future. Likewise, thousands of readers are expected to flock and purchase the book, eager to discover what God had in store from the very beginning of time.



‘Jesus Simple Plan to Change the World’, published by CreateSpace, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/UB5xGQ



To view a book trailer, visit: http://youtu.be/i36gllwNaoA

ISBN: 1468038699



About Doug Olsen

The Soviet Union officially imploded December 26, 1991. 15 years earlier, Doug Olsen wrote a book predicting exactly how and why it would go down. But in those days the elites and intellectuals of the world believed that the USSR was the way of the world’s future. It was not surprising that Doug’s mail box received a parade of rejection notices for the manuscript that was judged naive and improbable.



In a fit of frustration Doug burned the manuscript that he firmly believed to be a prophecy of the near future. Now Doug has prophesied a new world society that is advanced, prosperous, where the people are astonishingly healthy and joyful, but where their money has disappeared and there are no longer any governments or organized religions. And he claims that the source of his predictions is Jesus the Messiah, who will be the single source ruler of the entire world.



Doug has lived his life in many roles including the executive of a fortune 500 corporation, infantry soldier, bookseller, stationer, typewriter repairman, collective bargaining negotiator, inventor with several patents, surveyor, lay preacher, street evangelist, busker (street musician), process engineer, environmental engineer, and even Ferris wheel operator. At one time he even trained as a harbor pilot to move large ships around New York Harbor. And now he is publishing his wisdom and prophecy in ebooks and paperbacks.