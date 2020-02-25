Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Identify Sales forecasts to help your business keep adequate inventory, create an actionable plan with latest edition released by AMA on Global Jet Aircraft Market to regulate the balance of demand and supply. This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Jet Aircraft Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.



What is Jet Aircraft?

A jet aircraft is an aircraft which is propelled by jet engines. These aircraft achieve its maximum efficiency at lower speed and altitude. Jet aircraft cruise faster than about mach 0.8 (609mph, 981km/h or 273 m/s) at an altitude of 10000-15000 meters or more. Further, a large number of population with high disposable income with the government supporting tourism activities, which is pushing airline carriers to increase their fleet size to cater to this demand, thereby driving the jet aircraft market.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Boeing (United States), Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (United States), Learjet (United States), Bombardier (United States), Textron Aviation, Inc. (United States), Pilatus Aircraft (Switzerland), Hawker Aircraft (United States), British Aerospace (United Kingdom), Embraer (Brazil), Airbus SE (Netherlands), North American Aviation (United States), Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. (United States) and COMAC (China)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Air traffic & Concerns to Enhance Operational Efficiency

- Rising Incidence of Terrorist Attacks

- Demand for aircraft for Different End-Use Verticals



Market Trend

- Introduction of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Power Spaceflight, Military Missiles, Rocketry

- Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Aircraft Manufacturing



Restraints

- Volatility in Global Crude Oil Prices & Slowing Down of the World Economic Growth

- High Cost of Aircraft Engines is posing a Challenge for the Manufacturers



Opportunities

- Rising Investment in the Airline Sector by the Government



Challenges

- Air Pollution Caused By the Exhaust Fumes Generated After the Combustion of Fuel

- Lack of Skilled Professionals for the Manufacturing of Aircrafts



The Global Jet Aircraft segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Heavy Aircraft, Medium-sized Aircraft, Light Aircraft, Vary Light Aircraft), Application (Commercial, Private, Military, Other), Jet Engine (Turbojets, Turbofans, Rocket Engines, Ramjets, Pulse Jets)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Highlights:

February 2019, Aviation announced that it has added a second Boeing B737 (BBJ1) to its fleet of managed aircraft in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The BBJ1 is based in Western Europe and is available for charter service. Managed by Jet Aviation's aircraft management and charter business in Malta, the Boeing BBJ1 has been added to the company's Maltese air operator's certificate (AOC).



May 2019, Honda Aircraft Company announced plans to expand its global headquarters in Greensboro, NC by investing an additional USD 15.5 million in a new 82,000-square-foot facility on its 133plus acre campus in Greensboro. This will bring the company's total capital investment in its North Carolina facilities to more than USD 245 million.



