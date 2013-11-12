Jet Charter Industry Leader Priority One Jets Announces Appointment of New CEO

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Today Priority One Jets, a leader in business aviation and throughout the private jet charter industry, announced the appointment of its new CEO, Mr. Peter Minikes.



"Peter will be an invaluable asset to the company, and we are confident that his efforts will propel Priority One Jets to the next level of success," said Adam Petruccione, President of Marketing. "His business acumen and extensive knowledge base will serve the future goals of the company quite well."



Peter will focus on the company's growth through both traditional referral based organic methods, as well as strategic acquisitions. Additionally, Peter will continue to foster the outstanding client relationships that are the backbone of the company, while also enhancing the brand name of Priority One Jets as an industry leader.



Said Minikes, "I am extremely excited to be joining the Priority One Jets family. The private jet charter industry has always been of particular interest to me and I am greatly looking forward to working with the entire team. It is my intention to increase the momentum of the Company’s already stellar track record by continuing to build our competitive advantage in both technology and customer service.



Prior to his engagement at Priority One Jets, Peter was involved in the Thoroughbred breeding and racing Industry where he ran his own enterprise, Georgica Stable LLC. Before working full-time in the horse business Peter had a long career in the financial service industry where he was most recently a Senior Vice President at Neuberger Berman, a New York-based asset management company.



"Priority One Jets' opportunities have never been greater. With more expansive technology, the ability to offer our clients some of the best charter jet prices, our committed travel specialists, and a proven history of growth, now is the perfect time for Peter to lead the company into a new era of success," said Thomas Tamulinas, President of Operations. "The company is poised to reach new heights and we expect great things from our new CEO," he added.



About Priority One Jets

Priority One Jets, LLC is a full-service aviation company that provides air charter and aircraft sales for business aviation, leisure and government travel. The company has quickly become a leader in the jet charter industry with a unique business model which combines a premier membership card program, featuring no monthly fees, superior rates and no contracts, along with exceptional on-demand jet charter service, to all destinations domestic and international. Operating 24/7 their jet charter department has access to a network of 5,000 aircraft and can arrange aircraft for any domestic flight with as few as 4 hours’ notice. Priority One Jets also has one of the highest standards of safety in their industry, with every domestic-based aircraft possessing a Gold Rating from ARG/US or Wyvern. For more information on these topics, or to schedule an interview with Peter Minikes, please contact Adam Petruccione at (917) 338-0643 or via email at adam@priorityonejets.com. Readers can also visit: www.priorityonejets.com.