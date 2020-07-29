Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Jet Engines Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Jet Engines Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Pratt & Whitney (United States), GE Aviation (United States), Rolls-Royce (United Kingdom), bombardier (Canada), Embraer (Brazil), Mitsubishi (Japan), Sukhoi (Russia), CFM International (United States), Engine Alliance (United States), Williams International (United States)



Brief Overview on Jet Engines

A jet engine is referred to as a type of the reaction engine discharging a jet as the fast-moving jet which generates the thrust by jet propulsion. This kind of broad definition includes the air-breathing jet engines like turbofans, turbojets, ramjets, and pulse jets). Generally, jet engines are called as the combustion engines. A jet engine is any of the class of internal-combustion engines which propel the aircraft by means of the rearward discharge of the jet of fluid, normally hot exhaust gases generated by the burning fuel with the air drawn in from an atmosphere. One way to understand the modern jet engines is by comparing them with the piston engines which is used in early airplanes, that are almost similar to the ones still used in cars



Recent Development in Global Jet Engines Market:

Jet-engine builder Pratt & Whitney reported it will invest up to $100 million at its engine assembly and testing operation in West Palm Beach, Fla., an expansion program it indicated would create up to 215 new jobs by 2022



The Global Jet Engines Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Low-bypass, High-bypass), Application (Commercial, Military, General), Air Intakers (Subsonic Inlet, Supersonic Inlet)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Aircraft Orders

- Growing Demand for Fuel Efficient Aircraft Engine



Market Trend

- Focus on Reducing Number of In-flight Shutdowns and Aborted Take-offs Through Advanced Health Monitoring Technology



Market Challenges

- Stringent Government Regulation Regarding Aircraft Engine Manufacturing and Export & Import

- Existing Backlogs of Aircraft Deliveries



Market Restraints:

- High Cost and Intricate Technology Involved in Engine Manufacturing



Market Opportunities:

- Rising demand from Asia Pacific Region



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Jet Engines Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Jet Engines market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Jet Engines Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Jet Engines

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Jet Engines Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Jet Engines market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Jet Engines Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Jet Engines Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



