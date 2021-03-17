Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Jet lag symptoms cause a wide variety of considerable health hazards to athletes, business executives and seasonal travelers, affecting a wide range of people which is around 1 billion annually. Over the years, it has been found that jet lag has very distinctive effects on the lives of travelers or those affected with this condition. There has a wide range of advancements throughout the development of recent trend setting technologies that possess properties that prevent symptoms with less effects, as compared to traditional product such as prescription drugs and melatonin. Currently, attributing to the consistent R&D activities in conjunction with positive outcomes of clinical trials, the major market players operating in the market are fortunate in developing advanced and price effective tiredness management product like light-weight box, wearable mask, glasses, and ear buds among others.



The incidence rate of jet-lag across the globe continues to be unknown, however it impacts a high proportion of around 31 million travelers who depart from the U.S. on a yearly basis for destinations that cross 5 or more number of zones. The effects of jetlag span over a 100 million people annually across the globe. The primary factors which are attributing to the growth of the jetlag therapy market are: growing elderly population, and rising incidence and prevalence rate of circadian rhythm related issues like tiredness, sleep disorders and winter blues. Moreover, high rate of awareness concerning advanced light therapy and treatment with minimum side-effects is anticipated to drive the growth of medical devices product like wearable light-weight medical care devices.



The report on global Jet Lag Therapy market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Key Highlights From The Report.

In July 2019, Vanda Pharmaceuticals received the FDA approval as a part of its ongoing review of Vanda's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon). The drug was developed in order to treat Jet Lag Disorder especially for eastward trans-meridian travelers.

The medical devices segment, especially the wearable devices has been gaining traction over the years and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that wearable devices are versatile in nature (in terms of relevance and portability) and are majorly preferred by athletes. attributable to their advancements inside the essential style, thereby, giving a good vary of choices for numerous end-user teams. Furthermore, products like Neuroon, Re-Timer conjointly demonstrates a formidable growth and is expected to continue growing in the future, with growing awareness and emergence of jetlag therapy market across developed countries like US and Japan.

The cabin crew segment is poised to grow considerably at a CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecasted period. The latest commercial aircrafts cross time zones at nearly the same rate as the earth rotates, and it is the result of these trans-meridian transitions that ultimately leads to the rapid time zone change syndrome also known as jet lag. Jet lag may often lead to short-term memory and poor decision-making; thereby affecting the overall functioning of the cabin crew, if neglected constantly. To cater to the problem, major airlines throughout the globe are trying to find viable solutions for jet lag, by exploring new forms of solutions for managing the passengers' as well as their employees' alertness levels.

Key participants include Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Jet Lag Therapy market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs

Melatonin

Herbal and Natural Products

Medical Devices

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Over the Counter

Online



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Business Travelers

Cabin Crew

Athletes

Seasonal Travelers

Others



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research methodologies used for evaluating the Jet Lag Therapy market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



