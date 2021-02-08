The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the number of travelers traveling to different time zones and new product launches associated with insomnia
Jet lag is a group of various symptoms shown by physiologic alterations that occur when the body is shifted into a new time zone. Travel tiredness and exhaustion is a more complex addition of several psychological, physiologic, and environmental factors that arise during an individual trip.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Jet Lag Therapy Market:
Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.
Market Drivers
The factors that drive the jet lag therapy market are the convenience of direct purchase, increasing number of air travellers, high adoption and acceptance in developing markets, and innovations and developments in therapy. The growing adoption of advanced treatment technology; including portable and wearable light therapy devices over conventional drugs, rising research and development activities observing positive outcomes of clinical trials, are some of the major factors bolstering the jet lag treatment market's growth.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Prescription Drugs
Melatonin
Herbal and Natural Products
Medical Devices
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Over the Counter
Online
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Business Travelers
Cabin Crew
Athletes
Seasonal Travelers
Others
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the Jet Lag Therapy market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.
Regional Landscape
North America emerged as the leading market for jet lag therapy in terms of revenue, closely followed by Europe. The North American market is dominated by the United States. Latin America and the Asia Pacific are estimated to show robust growth over the forecast period. Robust growth in these regions can be attributed to increasing air travellers, expanding health care sectors, and a rise in government investment to develop health care infrastructure. The jet lag therapy market in countries like India, China, and Brazil is expected to expand at a robust growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing awareness among the population about jet lag and its respective therapy.
