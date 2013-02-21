Jet Lending Launch to Provide Online Shopping Experience for Short Term Loans

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Short term cash advance loans have exploded in recent years, with more companies cropping up seemingly every day. Many of these lenders are dubious at best, and still more rely on the desperation of individuals to manipulate swinging interest rates. Jet Lending aims to blow the lid on this with an online marketplace that promises to make hunting for a short term loan similar to shopping for any other product online, where users can compare and contrast to get the best deal and increase competition among lenders.



Jet Lending only list licensed lenders so users can be assured that they will avoid swimming with sharks while shopping for the best deal, and they are a member of Financial Ombudsman as a licensed broker, so quality is assured.



The secure application takes just four minutes to fill out and all applications are considered. The company will allow people to apply for loans of up to $1500 Australian, whereupon the details are sent to competing lenders in order for them to provide their best rate. Users can then compare the offers that have been put on the table and make an informed decision based on the market as a whole. Once decided, users can have the money in their account within an hour, usually at any time of day or night.



The site also operates a consumer advice blog with information and guidance on getting out of debt, and responsible lending policies and the implications of non-payment and late payment.



A spokesperson for Jet Lending explained, “The work we’ve done here is to try and provide maximum transparency on what has been an ambiguous industry. It’s attracted a lot of negative press because of a few bad eggs and we’re committed to eliminating them from the market. Those in need of short term loans need to understand not to panic buy, but to spend five short minutes getting the results we can offer and making a rational, informed decision based on the facts we provide. That way, the services can be used in the way they’re intended, helping individuals out of crisis situations.”



About Jet Lending

Jet Lending are an Australian loan information website operated by Vibration Media Pty Ltd. Jet Lending attempt to match users with a reliable licensed lender willing to give them a short term loan, in an online open marketplace that replicates the shopping experience for loan deals, encouraging greater competition between companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.jetlending.com.au/