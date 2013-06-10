Jet Set Circle, The Exclusive Social Network Launches

Monte Carlo, Monaco -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Jet Set Circle has been founded in 2011 by two Swiss boarding school friends Andreas Zabari and Alexander Fetzer, who had the vision to create the next generation exclusive social network. After the launch in 2011 the site was taken offline and redesigned during most of 2012. In 2013 Jet Set Circle launched with an updated design and concept.



The idea is not revolutionary as there are several exclusive/invitation only networks around, however Jet Set Circle creates a bridge between traditional invitation only networks and other well-known social networks accessible to the masses. "We have taken the idea of creating a closed community and mixed it with the functionalities of established social networks."



"We have set out to link the virtual world with the real world as our main feature is the member card which enables our members to enjoy certain privileges, mainly in the night life scene and travel experiences, which will be introduced in 2014. In addition we are planning to launch a series of events around the globe accessible to members only, in order to bring together our community outside the virtual world as well."



In order to join Jet Set Circle you have to apply for membership or be invited by an existing member. This application method allows Jet Set Circle to remain an exclusive network as all members are being carefully selected according to certain criteria.



Due to the nature of the Jet Set Circle members, their information remains strictly confidential and the network is never used for advertising purposes.



"It is not what you know, but who you know." Jet Set Circle is not only a social network but a communication tool for globally connected jet setters.



We are looking forward on taking this journey together with our members to create a truly outstanding social experience!



