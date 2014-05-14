Jeux d'Ombre Et De Lumière (Games of Shadow and Light): Fascinating French-Language Novel Sees Haitian Culture and the Paranormal Collide

Spring Valley, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- While it only gets attention from the media in times of natural disaster, Haiti prides itself as one of the world’s most unique and engrossing cultures. In her powerful and insightful French-language novel, author Ghislaine Pierre takes readers on a trip to the heart of Haitian culture, melded with a bold dose of the paranormal.



Everything is exposed in ‘Jeux d’Ombre et de Lumière (Games of Shadow and Light)’, which gives readers a captivating insight into Haitian culture, custom and its knack for producing edge-of-the-seat stories.



Synopsis:



A fascinating paranormal novel with excitement and suspense, memories filled with passion, determination and so much love, is based on a true story that takes the reader back to the heart of Haiti’s diverse culture and beliefs.



Gaëlle has just lost her father and, with her husband’s unexpected separation, she is forced to face Criminel, the high voodoo priest, who wants her as wife and as mistress of the darkness and, sees her unborn child as the ultimate prize.



She is hurt, afraid, lonely, but strong. Would she be able to save her baby, bring her husband back home and remain in the light? Will her love be enough to get her where she ought to be?



“This is uplifting and real; a story that millions will be able to relate to and use as a guide for their own life,” says Pierre, who is also widely known for her popular poetry and commitment to her faith. “It’s ultimately a message of hope that, while some rays of light only produce a small flicker, they’re still there and can make a world of difference. All you have to do is believe.”



Continuing, “The novel is currently available in my native French language but is undergoing an English translation as we speak. We hope to have this new version completed and published later this year. It will be great to expand the reach of this story so it can impact the lives of as many people as possible.”



To date, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews. For example, Carol Raphael comments, “Oh my God! Gigie! Your book is so inspiring. I read it at once. I wanted to see what the next page was bringing! It is a WOW! I want to write down for my own use all the affirmations Gaelle had used in the book. I cannot wait for the next book.”



Jean Robert was equally as impressed, adding, “My dearest sister, what a surprise! Great book, nice cover, beautiful picture; but most of all, amazing story, with love, excitment and, suspense. I am proud of you. Cannot wait to find out what happens to Gaelle, Bertin and, Darley. This is a book we need to refer to people.”



‘Jeux d’Ombre et de Lumière (Games of Shadow and Light)’ is available now. For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.ghislainepierre.com.



About Ghislaine Pierre

Ghislaine Pierre is a singer, songwriter, poet, writer, spiritual leader and radio anchor. She is an educator who travels the world. She lives in New York