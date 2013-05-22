Jewel at Buangkok Is Set to Be the Icon in Sengkang

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- One of the most anticipated new launch projects at Buangkok is finally here. Developed by White Haven Properties Pte Ltd (City Development Limited), Jewel @ Buangkok stands on the massive land size of approximately 197,419 sqft with 6 stunning towers of 15/16/17 storey high, making it to be the most iconic project in the area of Buangkok.



Surrounded by wide array of amenities such as Hougang Green Shopping Mall, Compassvale Bow, Hougang Mall, Compass Point, etc. Jewel at Buangkok by CDL grants its residence an exceptional convenient and also quick access to all parts of the island by public transport via the Buangkok MRT Station. Not forgetting for those who drive, the location of Jewel @ Buangkok provides excellent connectivity via major expressways such as TPE and KPE.



Wide range of remarkable facilities are also offered by Jewels at Buangkok, its residence can definitely relax at the different gardens of their choices (Tea Garden, Courtyard, etc) or even enjoy the spa facilities. For those seek for adventurous lifestyle, Jewel @ Buangkok by CDL offers amazing facilities like Hill Climbing, Flying Fox, Rock Climbing Wall, etc.



Jewel at Buangkok is elegantly developed by White Haven Private Limited which is under City Development Limited (CDL), who have also designed the Echelon, d'Nest and Up @ Robertson. CDL has been Singapore's property pioneer since 1963 and is a Singapore listed international property and hotel conglomerate involved in real estate development and investment.



For those who desire a quality and exclusive living, Jewel @ Buangkok's facilities consist of these 6 amazing "Thematic Cabins": Spa Cabin, Pet-Lovers' Cabin, Adventurers' Cabin, Gourmet Cabin, Gardeners' Cabin & Nature Cabin where all ages of the residents of Jewel at Buangkok can interact.



Residents of Jewel @ Buangkok condo are served with lots of transportation alternatives. To name some are the Buangkok MRT Station which is only less than 5 minutes stroll away, by which traveling around the city is so much easier. For residents with private vehicles, Jewel @ Buangkok is well-connected via major expressways like TPE and KPE.



Surrounded by malls like Hougang Green Shopping Mall, Compassvale Bow, Hougang Mall, Compass Point, etc, living at Jewel Buangkok means having the convenience of shopping, dining and entertainment options all at the residents' fingertip. Moreover, it is only minutes drive away to the NEX Mega shopping mall and the Kopitiam Square.



For families with school going children who are looking for an ideal home, all these schools are located near Jewel @ Buangkok condo : Nan Chiau Primary and High School, CHIJ Our Lady of The Nativity, Montfort Junior, Punggol Primary School, North Vista Primary and Secondary School, Montfort Secondary School, Yio Chu Kang Primary School, Seng Kang Secondary School.



As one of the most affordable new launches in town, Jewel @ Buangkok is offering good price to the potential home owners. Investors can expect a future potential gain when the future Punggol Waterway Point is fully ready and also, not forgetting the potential rental factors such as its location which is nearby Seletar Aerospace Park and the established schools around Jewel Buangkok.



For Jewel@Buangkok floor plan, please refer to official new launch website.



