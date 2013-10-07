Jewel Box's Cotton Filled Jewelry Boxes Offers an Inexpensive and Attractive Way of Packaging

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Jewel Box, an ideal place to bring out every piece of jewelry’s appeal, brings about the most exotic look to gold jewelry, fashion jewelry, loose stones, designer accessories, and antiques. They stock one of the most varied and antique forms of gift boxes to choose from. The company's cotton filled boxes are inexpensive and attractive and serve as the best package items for customers.



One of the representatives at Jewel Box stated, “At Jewel Box, we store the widest range of glossy white cotton filled jewelry boxes of different sizes and shapes. From the high-end wood box to the more cost-effective decorative box, we strive to create one-of-a-kind pieces to store all your jewelry. These boxes, apart from being perfect jewelery boxes, are also perfect boxes for USB sticks, stationery, soap, small candles, bath bombs, pre-wrapped chocolates and foods, just to name a few.”



The company also stocks kraft cotton filled jewelry boxes that are two-piece rigid setup boxes filled with non-tarnishing ultra-white synthetic cotton. Jewelry boxes contain 100% recycled box-board which is the largest component of the box by weight and the overall recycled content is approximately 80% including the coverings.



The company also offers a range of specialty L.E.D. light jewelry boxes, giving watches, rings and other fine jewelry a dazzling aura. They stock the widest collection of quality wood, velvet, leather, and suede jewelry boxes, that house the best container for every piece of jewelry.



About JewelBox Display & Supply Co.

Whether looking for a ring box, earring display, or necklace stand, JewelBox Display & Supply Co. has the largest selection of jewelry displays, accessories, and tools. They are the one-stop-store for all customized jewelry display supplies. Whether looking to showcase gold jewelry, fashion jewelry, loose stones, designer accessories, or antiques, they have the perfect range to provide a more appealing look to any piece of jewelry. They are one of the most acclaimed wholesalers in the international market due to their incomparable quality and pricing of products.



To know more, please visit: http://www.jewelboxco.com/Browse.aspx/582/Cotton-Filled-Box.



Contact Detail:

JewelBox Display & Supply Co.

9980 Glenoaks Blvd. Unit D

Sun Valley, CA 91352

Email ID: inquiry@jewelboxco.com