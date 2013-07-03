Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. Announces Availability of Jewelry Carrying Case Kit at Its Store

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. has recently announced the availability of a jewelry carrying case kit at its store. The store offers its jewelry carrying case kits at the most affordable prices. Customers can also get a necklace display bust at wholesale prices at this store.



Customers can browse through the collection of new and popular jewelry displays and jewelry boxes at the store. They may find new items that have recently arrived and also find out what others are buying.



The products that the store majorly deals in include earrings displays, utility trays and tray liners, wholesale jewelry display, countertop displays, rosewood jewelry displays, bracelet and bangle displays and many more. Customers are also provided with the platform to get their jewelry boxes customized with the design they have in mind.



The store offers shipping on its order in the USA and many international countries, and charges a nominal fee. Talking about the services, a representative of the store stated, “We strive to provide quality product at competitive pricing with prompt processing. Jewelbox also provides hot stamping on various products such as boxes, polishing clothes, bags, jewelry cleaners, and displays.”



He also said, “For many years hot stamping (logo imprinting) has been a strong marketing tool in the jewelry industry. Please refer to the hot stamping area on our homepage for info.”



Customers can get registered with the store’s site to stay updated on its newly launched products and the recent offers it is providing.



About Jewelbox Display & Supply Co

Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. has been a leading distributor/wholesaler in the jewelry supply industry since 2000. Its goal has always been to provide a wide variety of inventory at competitive pricing with prompt processing times. Although a relatively new company, its 20 years of experience in the industry can provide a wide range of knowledgeable information. It continues to assist retail jewelry stores, wholesale re-sellers, traveling salesman, show retailers, private buyers, promotion companies, wedding planners etc. to all their jewelry supply needs.



For more information, please visit http://www.jewelboxco.com/