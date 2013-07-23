Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. Now Launches All New Range of Velvet Jewelry Boxes

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. a well-known online store for jewelry display cases, now launches a new range of velvet jewelry boxes for customers. The store offers an extensive range of jewelry carrying case kits at the most affordable prices.



This online store allows customers to browse through the latest collection of new and popular jewelry displays and jewelry boxes available. One may find new items that have recently arrived and also find out what the latest trends are.



The store showcases some of the best jewelry display supplies which include the high-end wood box, cost effective decorative box, Countertop Jewelry display case, and LED light jewelry boxes for watches, rings, or fine jewelry. Their selection of quality wood, velvet, leather, and suede jewelry boxes are also quite impressive.



The store not only focuses on the looks but also on the quality of their jewelry boxes. A representative from Jewelbox Display & Supply Co., while elaborating this claim, states, “Our mission is to provide our customers with high quality consumer products, in the lowest prices, and with superior customer service. We sincerely work to create a long term relationship with each customer of ours and strive to become the primary resource for all of their jewelry supply needs.”



Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. also has a wide variety of wholesale jewelry boxes. The store caters every type of jewelry display supplies order whether its rosewood jewelry displays, earrings displays, utility trays and tray liners, bracelet, bangle displays or etc.



About Jewelbox Display & Supply Co

Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. has been a leading distributor/wholesaler in the jewelry supply industry since 2000. Its goal has always been to provide a wide variety of inventory at competitive pricing with prompt processing times. Although a relatively new company, its 20 years of experience in the industry can provide a wide range of knowledgeable information. It continues to assist retail jewelry stores, wholesale re-sellers, traveling salesman, show retailers, private buyers, promotion companies, wedding planners etc. to all their jewelry supply needs.



For more information visit http://www.jewelboxco.com



Contact:-

Jewelbox Display & Supply Co.

9980 Glenoaks Blvd. Unit D

Sun Valley, CA 91352

Phone: 818-767-7605

Fax: 818-767-7615

E-mail: inquiry@jewelboxco.com