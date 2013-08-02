Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. Now Offers Stylish Jewelry Carrying Cases in Affordable Prices

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Jewelbox Display & Supply Co., a renowned online portal for jewelry cases, now offers stylish jewelry carrying cases in the most affordable prices. All the products are designed while keeping customers’ diverse requirements in mind. The store offers an extensive range of jewelry carrying cases that are crafted beautifully.



The range includes boxes, earrings displays, utility trays and tray liners, bracelet, bangle displays, necklace display stands and a very beautiful range of necklace display bust on wholesale, amongst others. While elaborating necklace display stands a representative stated, “Necklace display stands or commonly known as necklace display busts are the most common and effective way to individually showcase your necklace. We carry a diverse range of necklace display stands, ranging from tall necklace display to small necklace display.”



Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. also showcases some of the best selection of quality wood, velvet, leather, and suede jewelry boxes. The store also offers L.E.D. light jewelry boxes for storing watches, rings, or fine jewelry are also quite impressive.



Apart from above the online store also cater clients’ custom requirements. All custom jewelry displays at Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. are made in US, and is further encouraged with the finest quality materials upon request. They allow clients to choose from a wide range of colors, finishes and materials.



About Jewelbox Display & Supply Co

Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. has been a leading distributor/wholesaler in the jewelry supply industry since 2000. Its goal has always been to provide a wide variety of inventory at competitive pricing with prompt processing times. Although a relatively new company, its 20 years of experience in the industry can provide a wide range of knowledgeable information. It continues to assist retail jewelry stores, wholesale re-sellers, traveling salesman, show retailers, private buyers, promotion companies, wedding planners etc. to all their jewelry supply needs.



For more information visit: http://www.jewelboxco.com/Browse.aspx/644/Jewelry-Carrying-Cases