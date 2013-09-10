Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. offers an exotic collection of ring displays, perfect for personal or business use. Their ring display cases are one outstanding way to display or store rings whether in a shop or on the dressing table. Combinations of wood, leather, and velvet make their range of ring display boxes an attractive ensemble of the most cherished and luxurious kind.



Whether a jeweler needs the display cases to showcase an exotic rings collection or one just wants to store the precious rings while not wearing it, Jewelbox offers elegant options for any purpose. The large deluxe ring cases are designed to optimize the type of display one wants. The exotic combination of quality material and superior design make sure it works well, whether they are small trays or large luxurious ring displays.



Their ring displays are far more unique than basic jewelry boxes and are lined with structures and features, allowing rings to be stored with their features well-displayed. Their storage cases are the most classically elegant ways to store, carry and display rings, available from six slot ring cases to 72 slot ring cases.



Their slotted ring displays are a subtle yet effortlessly appealing way to display single or multiple rings. These slotted ring displays are available in numerous options from the 36-Slot Stepped Ring Stand to 6 Piece Ring Risers to the single slot ring riser. Slot ring holders are the sleek and smart option to display an alluring ring collection.



About Jewelbox Display & Supply Co

Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. has been a leading distributor and wholesaler in the jewelry supply industry for more than a decade. They assist retail jewelry stores, wholesale re-sellers, traveling salesman, show retailers, private buyers, promotion companies, wedding planners etc. with all their jewelry supply needs. They provide a wide variety of inventory at competitive pricing with prompt processing times.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.jewelboxco.com/Browse.aspx/612/Ring-Displays



Contact Address -:

JewelBox Display & Supply Co.

9980 Glenoaks Blvd. Unit D

Sun Valley, CA 91352

Phone: 818-767-7605