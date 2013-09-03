Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. offers beautifully crafted and decorated jewelry gift boxes. They stock some of the most enticing packaging boxes for jewelry to add even more charm to the gift inside it. Their range of wholesale Jewelry Boxes offers packing boxes of all sizes and shapes, made of wood, velvet, leather, ensuring one will find something special for the jewelry.



Their ranges of jewelry boxes are exquisite with so many colors, sizes and styles to choose from, for any occasion and for anyone. Their jewelry boxes range from the classic wooden box to the more cost-effective and vibrant range of wholesale jewelry paper boxes. They strive to create unique pieces to store or give jewelry to loved ones, family or friends.



Their range extends to specialty L.E.D. light jewelry boxes, ideally suited to display rings and other precious jewelries. Their range boasts of quality wood, velvet, leather, and suede jewelry boxes all worthy of the jewelry inside. The variety in their ring boxes cover many interesting shapes like their Cut-Corner Piano Finish Wood Box, Shimmer Bow Tie Jewelry Boxes, Linen Jewelry Boxes, Hat Box, just to name a few.



Their packaging solutions cater to anyone’s unique jewelry packaging needs and they are continuously coming up with unique styles and designs to suit any occasion. Their jewelry gift box ensures that multiple layers presented around the gift provide a sense of wonder and excitement even before opening the gift.



About Jewelbox Display & Supply Co

Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. has been a leading distributor and wholesaler in the jewelry supply industry for more than a decade. They assist retail jewelry stores, wholesale re-sellers, traveling salesman, show retailers, private buyers, promotion companies, wedding planners etc. with all their jewelry supply needs. They provide a wide variety of inventory at competitive pricing with prompt processing times.



To more about them, please visit: http://www.jewelrydisplayco.com/Browse.aspx/565/Jewelry-Boxes



Contact Address

JewelBox Display & Supply Co.

9980 Glenoaks Blvd. Unit D

Sun Valley, CA 91352

Phone: 818-767-7605