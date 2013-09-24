Jewelbox Display & Supply Co Offers Necklace Display Bust in Wholesale Prices

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Jewelbox Display & Supply Co., a renowned jewelry display cases store, now offers its necklace display bust in wholesale prices. The wholesale range includes everything from a small lay-down bust to a medium to combo lay-down busts – all available at the most affordable prices.



The busts assist one in presenting necklaces during events such as trade shows, craft fairs, expos, etc. The necklaces can be easily laid down on these busts – giving the customer a good idea of how it will look on them.



Customers can order these perfectly made necklace display bust from Jewelbox Display & Supply Co.’s safe and secure online store. They are available as both white and black leather display busts. The store guarantees to ship the items within the United States and to various other international countries within 2-4 business days. The store also offers a quick delivery option upon request.



Customer may also choose from other items available in the store's necklace display stand collection including the very much sought after black velvet necklace display stand, neckforms, easel back stands, stackable neckform, necklace T-Bars, metal necklace displays and their Earth-friendly collection.



The inventory of Jewelbox Co. is not limited to necklace display stand but the store also offers display stands for other kinds of jewelry. This include rings, bracelets and bangle, watches, pendants, earrings, and others. Likewise, the necklace display bust and each and every item at the store is available at wholesale prices.



About Jewelbox Display & Supply Co

Jewelbox Display & Supply Co. has been a leading distributor/wholesaler in the jewelry supply industry since 2000. Its goal has always been to provide a wide variety of inventory at competitive pricing with prompt processing times. Although a relatively new company, its 20 years of experience in the industry can provide a wide range of knowledgeable information. It continues to assist retail jewelry stores, wholesale re-sellers, traveling salesman, show retailers, private buyers, promotion companies, wedding planners etc. to all their jewelry supply needs.



For more information visit: http://www.jewelboxco.com/Browse.aspx/632/Neckforms.



Contact:

Jewelbox Display & Supply Co.

9980 Glenoaks Blvd. Unit D

Sun Valley, CA 91352

Phone: 818-767-7605

Fax: 818-767-7615

E-mail: inquiry@jewelboxco.com