Jewelboxco Now Offers 10% Summer Sale Discount on All Their Earring Displays

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Jewelboxco now offers s summer sale discount of 10 % on all their earring Displays. This summer sale is a great time to walk out with a flat 10 % off on everything one buys from their store. Their ranges of earring displays are available in different styles, designs and display capacities to accommodate all display requirements.



Earrings might be beautiful enough but showcasing their prominent features is also equally important to get the best sales value. Jewelboxco stocks the most appealing and fascinating display systems for earrings with a variety of options to choose from. They have most creative earring display racks and earring tree and stands to display single pairs or multiple pairs of earrings at a time.



Their ranges have some inspiring displays like their large earring display racks to showcase the whole range. Their earring stand ranges have some great styles and displaying capacities. While T Earring Displays and Puff Pads in their collection are a great way to showcase single pairs. If that’s not enough then their copper earring displays are ideal for hanging multiple earrings, offering an eye-catching display.



Their display systems offer the convenience of fitting into nearly any space in a retailer’s set up. They won’t take up much space while still providing the best functional display for earrings. With the uniquely designed earring stands, racks or T earring displays, customers will find a good match for their display needs.



About JewelBox Display & Supply Co.

Whether looking for a ring box, earring display, or necklace stand, JewelBox Display & Supply Co. has the largest selection of jewelry displays, accessories, and tools. They are the one-stop-store for all customized jewelry display supplies. Whether looking to showcase gold jewelry, fashion jewelry, loose stones, designer accessories, or antiques, they have the perfect range to provide a more appealing look to any piece of jewelry. They are one of the most acclaimed wholesalers in the international market due to their incomparable quality and pricing of products.



Visit here for more earring displays: http://www.jewelboxco.com/Browse.aspx/619/Earring-Displays



Contact Address -:

JewelBox Display & Supply Co.

9980 Glenoaks Blvd. Unit D

Sun Valley, CA 91352

E-mail: inquiry@jewelboxco.com

Phone: 818-767-7605