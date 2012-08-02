Jewelers in Scottsdale AZ CaratGems Jewelry Services Offers a Secure Place to Sell Unwanted Jewelry

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- In recent years, the practice of selling unwanted jewelry for cash has really taken off in popularity. People are often eager to unload their old and unused pieces of jewelry and watches in exchange for some extra cash.



But knowing the best way to sell the unwanted items can be confusing at times. For example, while some companies offer people envelopes that they can use to send in their old jewelry, it can be disconcerting to send gold or diamonds through the mail.



A Scottsdale, Arizona-based business has been getting a lot of attention lately for offering its clients a full range of jewelry services, including a safe and secure environment for selling unwanted jewelry, watches and diamonds.



CaratGems Jewelry Services has developed a well-deserved reputation over the years as one of the best jewelers in Scottsdale. The Scottsdale gold and jewelry business has an experienced Graduate Gemologist on staff who has over 25 years in the jewelry industry and can accurately evaluate all items that clients have for sale. The Scottsdale gold buyers promise free and confidential evaluations, and payments are made on the spot.



“CaratGems Jewelry Services also offers written jewelry appraisals (insurance, estate, divorce or liquidation) by a G.I.A. Graduate Gemologist and you do not need to part with your jewelry,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that broken or damaged jewelry can also be sold for immediate payment.



“We offer flexible hours and for your convenience all our services are by appointment only.”



In addition, the Scottsdale jewelry business has a wholesale division that can help customers save thousands of dollars on special order jewelry, diamonds and colored gemstones. The company, which is conveniently located at the Loop 101 and Raintree Drive in Scottsdale, is open six days a week.



People who are interested in learning more about CaratGems Jewelry Services may visit its website at any time; the user-friendly site features helpful and in-depth information about the company’s products and services. For example, the website includes articles about jewelry appraisal and also offers details about the reputable gold selling parties that are offered by the Graduate Gemologist.



About CaratGems Jewelry Services

CaratGems Jewelry Services offers a wide range of services for clients who desire a secure, private and upscale environment in which to buy or liquidate their jewelry items. The company’s Graduate Gemologist has over 25 years of experience in the jewelry industry, and works closely with people to evaluate their unwanted jewelry and pay top dollar for the items. The company, which has an A rating with the BBB, also has a wholesale division that can save customers up to thousands of dollars on special order jewelry items. For more information, please visit http://caratgems.com