New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Jewellery in Australia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Despite Australia's relatively sound economic position, fuelled by favourable interest rates, low government debt, a solid banking system and high levels of employment, Australian consumers have nonetheless watched from the sidelines as the rest of the developed world has fought sovereign debt crises and economic uncertainty during the global financial crisis and subsequent years of recession. As a result, the local market is characterised by a significant degree of retail malaise, as consumers...
Euromonitor International's Jewelleryin Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Costume Jewellery, Real Jewellery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jewellery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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