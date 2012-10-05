Jewellery in South Korea - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- In South Korea, real jewellery's main buyers are usually married couples. At the time of marriage, it is a common practice for real jewellery, including diamonds, gold, pearls or other precious stones, to be given as gifts for the bride. However, other costs of marriage have increased, such as mortgages and rent. Moreover, the price of gold has increased for the last several years, creating more economical consumption habits. In other words, married couples are increasingly not buying as much...
Euromonitor International's Jewelleryin South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Costume Jewellery, Real Jewellery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jewellery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Jewellery and Related Articles in South Korea: Industy Report
- Market Entry Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in the Car Rental Industry in South Korea
- Refining Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2016
- Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Interventional Cardiology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Respiratory Disposables Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- South Africa In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Airway and Anesthesia Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017