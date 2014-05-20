New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The increased demand for luxury products from Chinese and Gulf states tourists boosted the growth in jewellery in spite of the euro crisis in the wider European economies. Although visitors from traditional markets such as Germany, France and Japan decreased noticeably, there was a significant increase in the number of days spent by Chinese and Gulf states visitors in Switzerland in 2013. Generally, holidaying and sightseeing is combined with a trip to the leading jewellers in large cities.
Euromonitor International's Jewelleryin Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Costume Jewellery, Real Jewellery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jewellery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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