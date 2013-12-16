Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Jewellery in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Growth in jewellery continued to slow down in 2013, after rising by 10% in 2011 and by 6% in 2012 in current value terms. Following the Great Recession, Americans returned to buying jewellery in 2011. The 10% value growth in jewellery in 2011 was driven by the combination of higher prices and pent-up demand during the economic downturn. The rapid rise in gold and silver prices forced companies to raise the prices of real jewellery. After this demand was released, consumers did not have the same...
Euromonitor International's Jewelleryin USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Costume Jewellery, Real Jewellery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jewellery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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