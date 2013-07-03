Jewelry 24 Seven Offers Handcrafted and Custom Made Jewelry

Mamaroneck, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Jewelry 24 seven offers custom made jewelry designed from silver and other precious metals and adorned with gemstones. The store has a large collection of handcrafted jewelry with unique designs as well. The store based in New York offers the sale of jewelry through their online portal named jewelry24seven.com. The site hosts a large collection of handcrafted earrings, pendants, bracelets, rings, barrettes and other custom made jewelry. Silver jewelry with gemstones and handmade silver jewelry are the prime specialties of the site.



The store is quite experienced in the field of jewelry making. They have been in the market with their unique and beautiful artisan made jewelry for the past 30 years. “We have been making handcrafted rings, pins, gemstone pendants, handmade silver barrettes, custom chains and silver earrings for 30 years!” says the owner of the site. The site features the some of the works of the store including gemstone rings and bracelets made on custom orders.



The site offers to design and create jewelry according to the patterns specified by the customers. Customers can contact the store by email and specify the requirements and changes needed based on the jewelries featured in the site. They offer to create different patterns of jewelry with diverse size, shapes, color and gemstones. The online store hosts a collection of hoop earrings of different designs as well. These are created out of silver and other precious, non precious metals and gemstones.



The online portal offers to provide fine quality sterling silver chains at the length, style and clasp as directed by the customer. They are said to be perfect for plus size or extra small jewelry. The chains offered by the site are made from solid sterling silver and are not bonded, plated or layered. The site offers free standard shipping for all jewelry irrespective of their costs. The site also features a large collection of jewelry from Bali including popular style bracelets, bangles and rings.



For more details on handcrafted custom made jewelry, visit http://www.jewelry24seven.com



About Jewelry 24 Seven

Jewelry 24 Seven offers handcrafted custom made jewelry made from fine quality silver and other precious metals. Based in New York, they are a specialist in silver jewelry with gemstones and handmade silver jewelry. The site offers discount offers on the jewelry designed and supplied by the store. They also provide free shipping provision for all purchases irrespective of the cost of purchase. The shipping is offered by first class mail.



Media Contact

Jewelry 24 Seven.com Inc

1214 W Boston Post Rd #198

Mamaroneck, New York 10543

http://www.jewelry24seven.com