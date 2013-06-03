Jewelry 24 Seven - Vogue and Style Guaranteed

Mamaroneck, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Bracelets have been part of a woman’s ethnic jewelry collection since ages. They come in gold and silver among other metals. Sterling bracelets can be worn all day and it imparts a glow to the wearer. Jewelry 24 Seven is one of the leading online retailers of jewelry. Their online store is a varied collection of .925 sterling jewelry. It has exclusive collection of jewelry.



Jewelry 24 Seven offers an extensive range of sterling jewelry that includes bracelets, rings, pendants, earrings and much more. The jeweller crafts spectacular sterling bracelets with gemstones. The exquisite collections of bracelets include chain bracelets, Bali bracelets, Celtic bracelets, Marcasite bracelets, bead bracelets etc. The jeweller offers diverse gemstone style line such as faceted or cabochon cuttennis or line style, etc. They painstakingly treat natural gemstones such as onyx, diamond, sapphires, Gilson opal, and Signity CZ for creating sterling bracelets. The bracelets are available in bangle styles, and beautiful designs with gems mounted on it. The jeweller has years of experience in making customised jewelry.



The company makes use of quality materials and adheres to the customers’ expectations when crafting the jewelry. The jeweller also crafts jewelry using gemstones and birthstones. The customer can choose the gemstones they would like to mount on their piece of jewelry. These are usually set in 14k sterling gold jewelry. They acquire gems from trustworthy sources and clearly testify the origin and processes employed to enrich the gems used in jewelry.



Jewelry 24 Seven offer pendants with turquoise, opal, agate, moonstone, and other gemstones set on it. These pendants are manufactured in Thailand, US, and Indonesia. Hand crafted rings are also available at this store as per the choice of the customer. Jewelry 24 Seven is an MJSA member and offers provision of delivering the ornaments in gift boxes if requested by the customer. Custom-engraved I.D. bracelets and medical bracelets for both men and women are also offered at the store. The store employs a team of skilled and artistic people to make jewelry, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings.



“Our .999 fine jewelry is 99.9% pure”, states the store owner of the website.



Visit http://www.jewelry24seven.com/bracelets.htm to view the fabulous jewelry collection from the jeweller.



About Jewelry 24 Seven

Jewelry24Seven.com is a unique online jewelry store, with years of experience in crafting jewelry such as handcrafted pendants, bracelets, earrings, rings, as well as customized jewelry. The store offers artisan-made jewelry. It provides .925 and .999 sterling jewelry online. They also offer free shipping in the US.



Media Contact



Jewelry 24 Seven.com Inc

1214 W Boston Post Rd #198

Mamaroneck,

New York 10543

Phone - 646-270-9951

E mail: customerservice@jewelry24seven.com

URL: http://www.jewelry24seven.com/bracelets.htm