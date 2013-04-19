Jewelry - An Obsession for Women Since Ages

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Jewelry accentuates charismatic beauty in a woman. It enhances a woman’s beauty and instills her with pride. Jewelry and precious stones are used to signify commitment in a relationship. Bellow Jewels brings forth a spanking new collection of Brazilian emerald stones for women who love gemstones. Emerald is green Beryl and is a spectacular stone, extensively used in jewelry making.



Emeralds are found in Bolivia, Columbia, Brazil, India, and Pakistan. Egypt has emerald mines nearly 4000 years old. Ural Mountains are also abundant in emeralds. The emerald is among a handful of gemstones that can be cut perfectly.



The latest collection of Brazilian emerald stone from Bellow Jewels offers distinctly crafted pieces. The company owners say, “Our products are designed for all age groups and bears the stamp of distinction and unprecedence”. Bellow Jewels displays a wide range of emerald stones through its website at attractive prices. The different loose gemstones featured by the website under collector size emeralds are oval shape emeralds, untreated emeralds, per shaped emeralds, emerald cut emeralds, and other fancy shape emeralds. Also emerald-cushion cut emeralds and oval cut emeralds are untreated emeralds.



Bellow Jewels is backed by exceptional craftsmanship and inventive designers which makes their jewelry unique. Being one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of Semi Precious Gemstones and Precious gemstones, it offers some of finest pieces of jewelry. Bellow Jewels also manufactures Gemstone Necklaces, 925 Sterling Silver Gemstone Jewelry, Gold and Diamond Gemstone Jewelry. Jewelry studded with different gems constitutes some of the attractions at Bellow Jewels.



Bellow Jewels which was established in 2003 follows rich Indian heritage and craftsmanship in its jewelry. They focus on contemporary designs and scheduled deliveries. Their products are suitable for all age groups and display the stamp of distinction. Bellow Jewels offers worldwide delivery of its products in all the regions of USA, Europe, and Australia. They provide assurance of delivery at your doorstep. Bellow Jewels offers supreme quality for all its products. Several rounds of checks are performed throughout the production process. The quality control experts scrutinize every stage of production and all their works turn out a magnum opus.



