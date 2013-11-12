Royal Delgoti's Two New Jewelry Cache Styles to Arrive in January 2014

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Royal Delgoti is planning to launch its two new jewelry cache styles in January 2014. The upcoming elegant jewelry caches are said to go way beyond with advanced accessories and décor-friendly camouflage. The company is planning to offer customized experiences with the help of enchanting chamber music in their jewelry armoire.



Royal Delgoti’s collection consists of the acclaimed Delgoti Monarch and Delgoti Diamond jewelry caches that not only act as elegant storage solutions, but also adds grandeur to the overall interior decor of any house. The company is famous in manufacturing attractive mirror jewelry box.



According to a spokesperson of the company, “We are happy to come up with innovative jewelry organizing solutions. Our wall mount jewelry armoire organizes up to 500 pieces of jewelry, offering tangle free storage solutions for your treasured jewelry collections. We have also introduced a custom accessory for music inside the caches to capture the nostalgia of classic jewelry box styling.”



The latest cache style is expected to create buzz as Royal Delgoti is a reputed manufacturer of various designer caches for storing jewelry. In addition, the company also specializes in manufacturing a variety of custom accessories for their cache. They are experienced in manufacturing exclusive jewelry storage solutions that are stylish and highly functional in nature while adding to the decor of the room.



The spokesperson also added, “We always strive to come up with beneficial products for consumers. Our products have hit the market through RoyalDelgoti.com, HSN.com and Amazon.com since August 2013, after 4 years of thorough product development. It’s rewarding to know our jewelry caches are going to improve our customer’s jewelry experience.”



Royal Delgoti is reputed to manufacture world-class jewelry organizers, including jewelry cache and associated cache accessories. The company strives to introduce elegance and beauty in organizing jewelry and even seamlessly adapting in to the décor and style of the home with decorative and innovative storage solutions for jewelry that every modern women dreams to possess.



Ana Nicole, a customer of Royal Delgoti products says, “I am a huge fan of Royal Delgoti. They’ve come up with innovative solutions for safeguarding and organizing my jewelry collection. Their jewelry box even plays music. I am looking forward to seeing the upcoming styles.”



Royal Delgoti also offers philanthropic funds supporting a number of organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Junior League, the Diaper Bank and Food for the Poor.



About Royal Delgoti

Royal Delgoti (http://royaldelgoti.com) is a reputed company offering variety of advanced jewelry storage solutions, including a locking jewelry box. The company started operations in November 2009.