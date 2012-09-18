Jewelry by Gail to Give Away a Pearl Necklace to Celebrate New Birthday/Anniversary Club

Kitty Hawk, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Jewelry By Gail Unveils Her New Birthday/Anniversary Club And Holds Contest; Grand Prize, A Pearl Necklace



Nags Head’s own Jewelry By Gail will give away the pearl necklace shown to one lucky winner of their new Birthday/Anniversary Club. Jewelry By Gail's Birthday/ Anniversary Club asks for your name and e-mail address, as well as the date of one these two very special occasions. (Years not required.)



Anyone who signs up for the Birthday/Anniversary Club between now and October 30, 2012 has a chance to win the necklace. The drawing will be done live online at 3 PM October 31. The link will be emailed out to those who entered the contest



In addition, people who signed up for Jewelry By Gail’s Birthday/Anniversary Club will receive special offers and announcements during their special month. The Birthday/Anniversary club continues even after the contest ends. The very first Birthday/Anniversary e-mail will be sent out after the contest’s close on October 31, 2012.



People can enter in-store, online, or on Facebook. You can also enter for your chance to win at http://www.thisofferisgreat.com/gailscontest/



Goldsmith Gail Kowalski founded Jewelry By Gail in 1977. Specializing in handmade jewelry, Jewelry By Gail is proud to be able to create the jewelry piece of your dreams through her custom jewelry work. Jewelry By Gail's jewelry has also been featured in the Style Lab Jewelry Suites at major awards events such as the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.



Stylist to the Stars Michael O’Connor, who heads the Style Lab Jewelry Suites, had this to say: “People {are} thrilled with Gail’s pieces. I was wearing my own Gail Kowalski ring and it received so much attention it gave me an easy conversation transition to her jewelry on display. Gail’s designs were a big hit among the celebrities as well as other stylists.”



Many stars have worn Jewelry By Gail pieces. Vanessa Williams, and most recently, Minnie Driver, are just two of the stars who own a piece of jewelry made by Jewelry By Gail.



To enter the contest and possibly win the necklace, go to http://www.thisofferisgreat.com/gailscontest/



Mercedes Tabano

Dynamic Dimensions Marketing

PO Box 2722, Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, 27949

Info@dynamicdimensionsmarketing.com