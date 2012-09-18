Jewelry by Gail Unveils Their New Birthday/Anniversary Club

Kitty Hawk, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Jewelry By Gail Unveils Her Plans to Engage Online Customers



Outer Banks jewelry store, Jewelry By Gail has announced plans to do more online. Though very little in Gail’s store will change, her website and online marketing strategy will have a complete overhaul. To further this end, Gail has hired a photographer to take pictures of many of her pieces to make them more accessible to her customers by enabling them to purchase much of her work online.



In addition, Gail has hired internet marketing strategist, Mercedes Tabano of http://dynamicdimensionsmarketing.com/ to help her capture the attention of her online customers.



To better serve her customers, Jewelry By Gail will now offer a perpetual Birthday/Anniversary Club. Former and new customers who sign up for Gail’s Birthday/Anniversary Club will receive advance notice about sales, special offers, and special discounts during their special month.



To celebrate the unveiling of her new Birthday/Anniversary Club, Jewelry By Gail is holding a special contest that runs between now and October 30, 2012 the grand prize will be a beautiful pearl necklace. The drawing will be done online so all who entered can be present to see who won. The contest is open to anyone, even if they don't live on the Outer Banks. To enter online go to http://www.thisofferisgreat.com/gailscontest/ You can also enter on Facebook or in the store.



Goldsmith Gail Kowalski founded Jewelry By Gail in 1977, specializing in handmade jewelry. Jewelry By Gail is proud to be able to create the jewelry piece of your dreams through her custom jewelry work. Jewelry By Gail's jewelry has been featured in the Style Lab Jewelry Suites at major awards events such as the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.



Stylist to the Stars Michael O’Connor, who heads the Style Lab Jewelry Suites, had this to say: “People {are} thrilled with Gail’s pieces. I was wearing my own Gail Kowalski ring and it received so much attention it gave me an easy conversation transition to her jewelry on display. Gail’s designs were a big hit among the celebrities as well as other stylists.”



Many stars have worn Jewelry By Gail pieces. Vanessa Williams, and most recently, Minnie Driver, are just two of the stars who own a piece of jewelry made by Jewelry By Gail.



