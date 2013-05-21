Jewelry Designer the Silver Maple Celebrates Female Athletes This Marathon Season

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- A 2013 report from Runner's USA recently showed a rise on the number of women competing in marathons from 1980 to 2012. The report demonstrated a dramatic increase of 11% to 42%. With more women competing in marathons and taking up running as a sport, retailers are scrambling to develop gifts for the new marathon runner, your mother, daughter, sister, or friend. Online jewelry retailer The Silver Maple has developed a line of unique handcrafted jewelry to celebrate the strength of the female athlete, and provide a new choice in gifts for runners.



The Silver Maple is devoted to honoring and commemorating the achievements of women worldwide. Now with their new line of runner’s necklaces, they offer inspirational encouragement a woman can wear wherever she runs and competes. Each piece can be personalized, and the pendants feature runner mantras such as “Wife. Mother. Runner,” and “I run because I can.” The latter sentiment is especially poignant, as women weren't allowed to participate in the Boston marathon until 1972. Now that marathon and triathlon participation is growing in popularity among women, The Silver Maple aims to celebrate their accomplishments with meaningful and inspiring handcrafted jewelry.



The company's jewelry pieces are completely customizable, allowing the buyer to choose the length of chain, charms, and a personalized note. The Silver Maple doesn't stop at inspiring female runners. They also offer necklaces for every day wear and inspiration, with phrases such the popular “Keep Calm and Carry On.” Future sports-centered lines are planned, with jewelry to honor women in cycling, tennis and yoga.



The Silver Maple was founded by Jacquelyn Eidson and is managed by Andrew Yamamoto. All pieces are created by Andrew's mother, Setsuko Yamamoto. The website is manned by Diana Hua and offers one-of-a-kind fitness jewelry, plus handcrafted children's flatware. For more information, please visit their website at TheSilverMaple.com



If you would like more information on this topic, or to schedule an interview with Andrew Yamamoto please contact the author at 707-726-2753 or via media@thesilvermaple.com.