Definition:

Jewelry insurance is the insurance which covers theft of jewelry, accidental loss, burglary and damage which is kept in fixed bank lockers. Also, some of the insurance offers the protection to jewelry worn in person as well. In general, there is a sub-limit on the jewelry to be insured. However, some of the policies provide a separate all-risk cover for valuables and jewelry where the individual can choose a suitable sum assured. These benefits offered by the insurers are increasing the demand which is fuelling the market growth.



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Jewelry Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Rising Awareness About the Jewelry Insurance



Market Drivers:

Increasing Threat Related to Theft and Other Risks



Challenges:

Stiff Competition Among the Major Players



Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Distribution Channels for Insurance

Increasing Disposable Income Among Consumers



The Global Jewelry Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Personal Jewelry insurance, Business Jewelry insurance), Jewelry type (Ring, Bracelet, Chain, Others), Coverages (Loss, Damage, Theft, Gift to others, Others), Distribution channel (Online, Insurance company, Insurance broker)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



