Jewelry Show in Las Vegas Yields Windfall for Leading Online Retailer

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- A mutually beneficial alliance has been forged between contemporary metal experts, Triton Rings and leading online retailer Titanium-Jewelry. Beginning in September 2012, Titanium-Jewelry will carry over 30 new designs of triton mens rings. These bands have been only recently unveiled at the JCK Jewelry Show in Las Vegas held June 1-4, 2012. The JCK Jewelry Show is known by many as the flagship jewelry event in Las Vegas.



Ron Yates, CEO and Founder of Titanium-Jewelry spoke of the collaboration in this way, “this event draws more than 2,500 different jewelry brands, designers and manufacturers, but we have a long standing relationship with Triton, and they are currently the most popular selling brand of mens jewelry and mens wedding bands sold in the United States. We eagerly anticipate adding the newest designs of triton tungsten rings to our site.”



In the design and manufacture of their tungsten jewelry lines, Triton uses only the originally patented formulation, exclusively obtained only by licensed retailers. The cool gray tones of tungsten continue to be a popular pick in mens contemporary metal jewelry. However, in keeping with their cutting edge reputation, Triton has introduced a uniquely distinguished collection of mens white tungsten wedding bands and black tungsten rings. Each piece of Triton jewelry is hand designed with an uncompromising attention to detail.



The growing popularity of mens tungsten wedding bands has continued unabated despite the economic struggles faced by the average consumer. Scratch resistance and a permanently polished shine, give this alternative metal a virtually maintenance free advantage over traditionally softer metals. In contrast to frequent polishing and buffing required by gold, silver and platinum, tungsten rings retain their showroom finish for life, and are cleaned simply using water, mild soap and a soft cloth. These are just a few of the factors that contribute to tungsten wedding bands being a leading choice among men who prefer affordability and style, over the hassle and expense of precious metals.



About Titanium-Jewelry

Titanium-Jewelry is a leading online retailer of the latest styles in contemporary metal mens wedding rings, as well as his and her matching wedding bands. Featuring the most fashionable designs in titanium, palladium, tungsten and cobalt chrome from such skilled top designers as Triton Rings Benchmark, Edward Mirell, J.R. Yates, Heavy Stone Rings, Diana Classic to name only a few. While Titanium-Jewelry takes pride in catering to the fashion forward man, it also features a glamorous line of black diamond jewelry for women by Belloria, as well as fabulous pieces by top designer Edward Mirell that leave ladies breathless.



